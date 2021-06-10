Auto Draft

US and UK move to open travel corridor

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Opening a US-UK travel corridor is a smart, science-based step to take for both countries’ economic recoveries, and now is the critical time to take it.

  • US and UK agree to reopen travel between their two countries as soon as possible
  • The US and the UK both have among the world’s leading records on vaccinations and declining infections
  • There is a clear economic need to reopen international travel

US Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the announcement that President Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have agreed in advance of the G7 summit to reopen travel between their two countries as soon as possible:

“Opening a US-UK travel corridor is a smart, science-based step to take for both countries’ economic recoveries, and now is the critical time to take it.

“The US and the UK both have among the world’s leading records on vaccinations and declining infections, the U.K. is our top overseas travel market, and the two governments enjoy a close relationship. With abundant evidence that travel is safe with layered health measures in place—and a clear economic need to reopen international travel—moving to reduce travel restrictions between the two countries is the perfect place to start.

“The travel industry enthusiastically applauds the Biden administration and UK government for being responsive to the calls to advance a bilateral travel corridor, and hopes to see it implemented by early July. The unemployment rate in the US travel industry is currently more than double the national average, and seizing opportunities to safely reopen all segments of travel will potentially restore millions of jobs and hundreds of billions in economic activity.”

