WestJet: More flights from Canada to Hawaii this winter

WestJet announces significant growth to its Hawaii network

WestJet today announced significant growth to its Hawaii network, featuring more Dreamliner flight options from Western Canada to Maui and new non-stop service from Calgary to Kona and Lihue this winter. With 57 weekly roundtrip flights on 10 nonstop routes, WestJet offers more service between Canada and Hawaii than any other airline.

“With easing travel restrictions, we know our guests are planning to turn their long-awaited Hawaiian getaway dreams into a well-deserved reality.” said John Weatherill, WestJet, Chief Commercial Officer. “We’ve increased our winter service to Hawaii by more than 25 per cent from 2019 to ensure our guests have increased flexibility and the most affordable, non-stop options from Western Canada.”

New service from Calgary to Kona and Lihue

WestJet is adding new weekly non-stop service from Calgary (YYC) to Kona (KOA) and Lihue (LIH) beginning in December. With the addition of the new service, WestJet will offer service to four Hawaiian destinations non-stop from Calgary and two from Edmonton.

“Our guests will love to say aloha to the additional direct flights to tropical Hawaii,” said Bob Sartor, President & CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. “We’re ready to welcome guests back safely to the home and hub of WestJet and we look forward to the added sunny winter options for Albertans and connecting passengers from out of province.”

More 787 Dreamliner options

Starting this winter, WestJet will add 787 Dreamliner service from Calgary and Vancouver to Kahului, Maui (OGG) with 13 weekly flights. WestJet’s 787 service to Maui from Western Canada is conveniently scheduled with daytime departures to ensure guests arrive in Maui in the early afternoon, with time to make the most out of their plans. The airline’s signature Dreamliner service features lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment.

“Like the Kolea bird, many Canadians return each year to the Hawaiian Islands during the winter months,” said David Y. Ige, Governor, Hawaii. “They respect the people, place and culture, and we welcome them back. Increased international passengers can help us better balance the needs of our residents and visitors. Mahalo to WestJet for partnering with the state to keep residents and visitors alike safe and healthy.”

“We are very happy with the launch of WestJet’s additional routes to Hawai’i,” said Lorenzo Campos, Account Director for Hawai’i Tourism Canada. “We would like to thank WestJet for being our trusted partner and for their continuous support of The Hawaiian Island and sharing the aloha spirit and always embracing the Hawaiian value of malama. We are looking forward to welcoming our Canadian family back this winter.”

