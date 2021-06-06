Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

A Fine line between COVID and Reopening Tourism in Amazing Thailand

15 hours ago
by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
Third wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan – where are we now?
Third wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - where are we now?
Written by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand

Amazing Thailand remains beautiful and desirable for visitors even in times of struggle.
The world of travel is ready to fly back to Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and other travel favorites in the Siam Kingdom, but COVID-19 is fighting back strong. The Thai government may have found a middle way.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Thailand is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea in reopening its travel and tourism industry, said Raini Hamdi, a business journalist in Thailand.
  2. It knows a lot is at stake if the Phuket “sandbox” reopening crumbles, yet it has to push it through when the kingdom is wresting with a serious Covid flareup.
  3. Where should its courage be, the courage to go ahead, or the courage not to?

While tourism hotspots including Hawaii are reopening their travel and tourism industry to capacity, one of the most desired beach and cultural destination has just weeks to go to July 1

A grim clarity is coming in bits and pieces. This reflects the myriad of considerations and risks that must be addressed.

Latest changes: Vaccinated travelers who, from July 1, will be allowed to visit Phuket quarantine-free must stay on the Thai resort island for 14 days before they can travel elsewhere in the kingdom, a Tourism Authority of Thailand meeting heard today.

This is a change from 7 days before. If staying less than 14 days, they must leave from Phuket, not allowed to visit other regions in Thailand, including Bangkok

Travel destinations around the world, including Thailand is trying everything possible to protect its local citizens, and make the Kingdom safe for visitors.

You may also like