A Fine line between COVID and Reopening Tourism in Amazing Thailand

Third wave reeking havoc on Thailand’s tourism restart plan - where are we now?

Amazing Thailand remains beautiful and desirable for visitors even in times of struggle. The world of travel is ready to fly back to Phuket, Bangkok, Chiang Mai and other travel favorites in the Siam Kingdom, but COVID-19 is fighting back strong. The Thai government may have found a middle way.

Thailand is caught between the devil and the deep blue sea in reopening its travel and tourism industry, said Raini Hamdi, a business journalist in Thailand. It knows a lot is at stake if the Phuket “sandbox” reopening crumbles, yet it has to push it through when the kingdom is wresting with a serious Covid flareup. Where should its courage be, the courage to go ahead, or the courage not to?

While tourism hotspots including Hawaii are reopening their travel and tourism industry to capacity, one of the most desired beach and cultural destination has just weeks to go to July 1

A grim clarity is coming in bits and pieces. This reflects the myriad of considerations and risks that must be addressed.

Latest changes: Vaccinated travelers who, from July 1, will be allowed to visit Phuket quarantine-free must stay on the Thai resort island for 14 days before they can travel elsewhere in the kingdom, a Tourism Authority of Thailand meeting heard today.

This is a change from 7 days before. If staying less than 14 days, they must leave from Phuket, not allowed to visit other regions in Thailand, including Bangkok

Travel destinations around the world, including Thailand is trying everything possible to protect its local citizens, and make the Kingdom safe for visitors.