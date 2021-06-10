A Bombshell Tribute by Dr. Taleb Rifai about UNWTO and Dr. Walter Mzembi

A bombshell statement on UNWTO by former Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai was seen as a life time tribute, and a wonderful testimonial by the former minister of tourism and UNWTO candidate Dr. Walter Mzembi, who was just acquitted by a Zimbabwe High Court on charges of corruption.

A bombshell review by Dr. Taleb Rifai about UNWTO and Dr. Walter Mzembi Dr. Mzembi, the former minister of Tourism for Zimbabwe and former candidate for UNWTO Secretary-General was found not guilty on cooperation related to a UNWTO event Kenya’s Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife said: Congratulations to Dr. Mzembi – finally been vindicated

A bombshell statement by former two term UNWTO Secretary General Dr. Taleb Rifai was seen as a lifetime tribute and a wonderful testimonial by the former minister of tourism and former UNWTO Candidate for Secretary-General Dr. Walter Mzembi.

Former UNWTO Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai

Mzembi was just acquitted by Zimbabwe’s high court on charges of corruption, which temporarily ended his political career and forced him into exile.

Tourism leaders from around the globe have been congratulating former tourism minister Dr. Walter Mzembi on having found not guilty in a UNWTO Assembly-related crime hunt in his home country, Zimbabwe.

Former U.N. Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai had a bombshell statement to make in regards to the current UNWTO administration and the disasters we are witnessing today.

“I am delighted to see this. Looking forward to your continued leadership in global tourism”, added Jamaica Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett. The Hon Bartlett is also the chair for the UNWTO Regional Council for the Americas.”

He said: I am so pleased that Dr. Walter Mzembi has been justly exonerated. Indeed he was a great champion for tourism and establish Zimbabwe as a center of thought leadership and a reference for tourism accomplishment in Africa.



Walters’s role in mainstreaming tourism as a true driver of economic growth and job creation was well celebrated in the UNWTO and other tourism discussions across the world.

We trust his sharp mind and academic rigor will not be lost to his native land, he loves so much.

Gloria Guevara WTTC CEO



Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) told eTurboNews, that Walter Mzembi was really good, adding: “Say hello for me.”

Louis D’Amore, founder, and president of the International Institute for Peace Through Tourism (IIPT) noted the UNWTO would have a better place, if Dr. Mzembi would have been elected, as he should have been.

Hisham Zaazou, former Minister Tourism Egypt

Hisham Zaazou, the former minister of tourism for Egypt, told eTurboNews.

Well done. Excellent coverage and a big congrats to my friend Walter, who also visited Egypt as my guest a few years back and played an excellent role in the relationship. My sincere best wishes to him and his family for better days to come.

Nothing, however, topped the statement by former UNWTO secretary-general Dr. Taleb Rifai. Dr. Rafet wrote his statement from his home in Jordan.

Dr. Mzembi was moved when receiving the former Secretary Generals’ statement and said: “Dr. Rifai’s statement is a lifetime tribute and a wonderful testimonial.

Dr. Rifai wrote:

When I first met Walter Mzembi I felt I knew a great man and, a wonderful human being.

What the day’s decision meant to me is that finally what is right must and will prevail, no matter how long it takes.

Walter is finally cleared by his own people. This, to me, is an acknowledgment of all his contributions to his country and his people. I always believed in him.

Since we started to work together on the UNWTO general assembly in beautiful Victoria Falls , I knew he was doing the best he could under difficult circumstances.

I have seen this many times, when someone dares to take risks, to get things done, he or she is always risking being accused of wrongdoing.

Playing safe never gets the thing done. One must take risks to address the limitations of the system, and that is exactly what Walter did. A brave man indeed, He is not only a good Zimbabwean but a good and brave African.

My only regret is that when he ran as Secretary-General of the UNWTO, in 2017, I did not support him enough. l was protecting the decisions of the Executive Council. The result was the disasters we are witnessing today. Now, I know that one can not trust such decisions. Like Walter, I should have acted bravely and stood by my beliefs, and not follow the book by the letter.