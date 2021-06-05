Delta emergency landing: Passenger yelling and banging on cockpit door

Delta flight 386 from Los Angeles International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing while on its way to Nashville after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit.

Passenger bangs on cockpit door yelling to stop the plane. Both crew and passengers jumped into action to detain the passenger and take him to the back of the plane. The passenger was removed once the emergency landing was made in New Mexico.

After the flight took off, the man ran to the cockpit door and started banging on it, reportedly yelling “Stop the plane!”

Passengers and Delta crew got the man to the floor, secured his feet and hands with zip ties, and he was carried to the back of the plane until the emergency landing could be completed.

The plane made the emergency landing in Albuquerque after which the FBI met the plane and removed the passenger informing there “is no threat to the public at this time.”

Jessica Robertson, chief content officer for Togethxr, was on the flight and tweeted: “I was on this flight in the 3rd row – witness to everything. Terrifying but our @Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly.”

“Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 386, LAX to Nashville (BNA), who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement,” Delta said in a statement, CBS Los Angeles reported.