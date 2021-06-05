Auto Draft

Russia to launch ‘vaccine tourism’ scheme for foreign visitors

by Harry Johnson
Russian government creates ‘vaccine tourism’ scheme for foreigner visitors to receive paid COVID-19 vaccine jab in Russia.

  • Foreigner visitors will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine jab in Russia
  • Putin orders to work out the matter of paid COVID-19 vaccination for foreigners in Russia before the end of June
  • There is huge demand for vaccine tourism, Russian official said

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, foreigner visitors will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine jab in Russia under a new ‘vaccine tourism’ scheme that may be launched in a few weeks.

The program will be launched promptly since there is increasing demand for this vaccination, the official added.

“It could be a matter of a month or two, as there is huge demand for vaccine tourism,” he said when asked when ‘vaccine tourism’ to Russia would start.

Earlier, Russian President Putin ordered the government to work out the matter of paid coronavirus vaccination for foreigners in Russia before the end of June.

“We not only fully fulfill our own demand, but we can provide foreign citizens with an option to come to Russia and take vaccine here,” Putin assured adding that Russian pharma industry is ready to keep ramping up vaccine production.

“The practice became widespread when people from various countries, businessmen, and heads of major European companies purposefully come to Russia to take the coronavirus vaccine,” Putin said.

“In this regard, I ask the government to analyze all aspects of this matter before the end of this month, to create conditions for paid vaccination for foreigners in our country,” he added.

