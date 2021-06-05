Russia’s United Aviation Corporation to deliver 33 Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger aircraft in 2021

About 200 SSJ100 aircraft are already flying

2021 plans include the delivery of about 33 Superjet aircraft to Russian airlines

Large part of the deliveries would go to Aurora airline

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced that Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to deliver over 30 SSJ100 (Sukhoi Superjet 100) passenger aircraft by the end of 2021.

“About 200 aircraft of this brand are already flying and this year’s plans include the delivery of about 33 Superjet aircraft to our airlines,” Deputy Prime Minister said.

The official added that large part of the deliveries would go to Aurora, a Russian Far East airline headquartered in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Sakhalin Region.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 or SSJ100 is a regional jet designed by Russian aircraft company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, a division of the United Aircraft Corporation (now: Regional Aircraft – Branch of the Irkut Corporation).

With development starting in 2000, it made its maiden flight on 19 May 2008 and its first commercial flight on 21 April 2011 with Armavia.

The 46–49 ton (101,000–108,000 lb) MTOW plane typically seats 87 to 98 passengers and is powered by two 77–79 kN (17,000–18,000 lbf) PowerJet SaM146 turbofans developed by a joint venture between French Safran and Russian NPO Saturn.

By May 2018, 127 were in service and by September the fleet had logged 300,000 revenue flights and 460,000 hours. The plane has recorded three hull loss accidents and 86 deaths as of May 2019.