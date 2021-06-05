Disneyland Paris lays out the welcome mat

Disneyland Paris announced it will reopen on June 17, 2021, along with Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, and Disney Village.

Disneyland Paris closed last March in 2020 when the pandemic hit, reopened in July and then closed once again in October. It had originally planned to reopen in February of this year but then announced a reopening date of April 2 which was once again tabled. All visitors aged 6 years and over, cast members, and service providers are required to wear a mask.

The reopening of Disneyland Paris will follow enhanced health and safety measures. In order to respect the physical distancing recommended by health authorities, a limited number of entrances to Disney parks are available each day. Additionally, all visitors aged 6 years and over, cast members, and service providers are required to wear a mask.

At Disneyland Paris, in line with guidance from the French government and health authorities, physical distancing will be implemented throughout the resort in queues, ride vehicles, shops, hotels, restaurants, and other facilities, and signage will be displayed as a reminder.

The France park is asking its guests to participate in a voluntary self-health screening prior to a visit to Disneyland Paris. Details of this self-screening include the following.

By visiting Disneyland Paris, guests are guaranteeing that they are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever (above 38 degrees Celsius) or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.