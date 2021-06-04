Visiting Hawaii without restrictions

Hawaii is known as the Aloha State. Hawaii has been an example to the world when it comes to safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Hawaii is working on making the Aloha State available to all visitors once 70% of all residents are vaccinated. This may be just weeks away. In the meantime other major travel restrictions will be lifted on June 15

Currently more than 50% of all people residing in Hawaii are fully vaccinated Starting June 15 interisland travel will be available without restrictions Hawaii will be moving to restriction free travel for everyone

Hawaii Governor David Ige today announced the “Safe Travel” initiative restricting travel to the Aloha State will be eliminated, once 70% of every resident in Hawaii is fully vaccinated. At this time more than 50% are vaccinated in Hawaii.

Once 70% of all residents are vaccinated all mask wearing requirements, also indoors will be lifted.

Starting June 15, inter-island travel will be made available without restrictions.

Once 55% of all residents in Hawaii are vaccinated such vaccinated residents will be able to travel to the other US States and territories and return to Hawaii without any further test. This is also expected to start on June 15, 2021

Once 60% of all residents in Hawaii are vaccinated everyone, including tourists that are fully vaccinated can travel to Hawaii without any additional test

Once 70% of all residents in Hawaii are vaccinated all travel restrictions to the State will be lifted, opening the Aloha State up again for travel and tourism as it was prior to the pandemic

Hawaii’s Governor announced many local restaurants and merchants will be giving special rates to vaccinated guests throughout the month of June.

Governor Ige however warned such freedom may be restricted if the pandemic develops in an unexpected way.

Hawaiian Airlines will donate 1 Million miles to award a lucky resident getting vaccinated in the State.

The lifting of restrictions only applies to US Domestic travel.