Volaris names new Chief Legal Officer

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris), an ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America and Central America, announces the appointment of José Alejandro de Iturbide Gutiérrez as Chief Legal Officer of Volaris, effective as of June 16, 2021, reporting directly to Mr. Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volaris.

Alejandro de Iturbide has extensive experience in the legal field, having previously served as General Counsel, Managing Director and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, having also held the positions in Mexico of General Counsel at General Electric and Barclays Capital, among others.

“Volaris adds Alejandro de Iturbide to its management team, as our new Chief Legal Officer, with his appointment the Company reiterates its duty to regulatory and corporate compliance, contributing to our commitment to create value for our shareholders,” said Enrique Beltranena.

