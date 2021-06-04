Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Volaris names new Chief Legal Officer

9 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Volaris names new Chief Legal Officer
Volaris names new Chief Legal Officer
Written by Harry Johnson

José Alejandro de Iturbide Gutiérrez appointed new Chief Legal Officer of Volaris.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Volaris announces new executive appointment
  • Alejandro de Iturbide has extensive experience in the legal field
  • New CLO will be reporting directly to Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano, President and CEO of Volaris

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris), an ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States of America and Central America, announces the appointment of José Alejandro de Iturbide Gutiérrez as Chief Legal Officer of Volaris, effective as of June 16, 2021, reporting directly to Mr. Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volaris.

Alejandro de Iturbide has extensive experience in the legal field, having previously served as General Counsel, Managing Director and Secretary of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex, having also held the positions in Mexico of General Counsel at General Electric and Barclays Capital, among others.

“Volaris adds Alejandro de Iturbide to its management team, as our new Chief Legal Officer, with his appointment the Company reiterates its duty to regulatory and corporate compliance, contributing to our commitment to create value for our shareholders,” said Enrique Beltranena.

The information included in this report has not been audited and it does not provide information on the Company´s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on many factors and it cannot be interred that any period´s performance or its comparison year over year will be an indicator of a similar performance in the future.

You may also like