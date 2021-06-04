Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Scientists worried over possible COVID-19 infection to chimpanzees

15 mins ago
by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania
Scientists worried over possible COVID-19 infection to chimpanzees
Possible COVID-19 infection to chimpanzees
Written by Apolinari Tairo - eTN Tanzania

Wildlife conservation scientists in Africa are worried over a possible infection and spread of COVID-19 to chimpanzees and other human-related wild animals.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Conservation experts said through research that viruses affecting humans can easily jump to affect chimpanzees and other primates.
  2. The East and Central Africa area is the most researchers have identified to breed a big number of chimpanzees, gorillas, and other primate species susceptible to viruses that affect humans.
  3. They said chimpanzee populations are in danger of contracting new types of infectious diseases common to humans.

Director of Research Development and Coordination at the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (TAWIRI) Dr. Julius Keyyu was quoted by a local Tanzania daily saying that human infectious diseases like coronavirus can infect primates.

The senior wildlife researcher said experts are developing an internal research protocol that would monitor the health of chimpanzees to control transmissible infections like the coronavirus as it can infect primates if in close contact with infected individuals.

He said the Tanzania Chimpanzee Conservation Action Plan of 2018 to 2023 was launched to address threats facing the chimpanzee population in Tanzania.

Wildlife experts have further said that chimpanzees have been found to suffer human diseases such as pneumonia and other respiratory infections, posing great risks to their health after interactions with humans.

The experts raised their concern on health risks to chimpanzees and other human related animals during the coronavirus outbreak, fearing the negative impacts on tourism and conservation in Africa.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like