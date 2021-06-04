IMEX launches two networking days on BuzzHub platform

There will be 2 dedicated days taking place on the new virtual experience platform BuzzHub. These meeting-focused days are designed to build camaraderie and relationships at a time when the sector needs to come together and build back better. The IMEX BuzzHub platform runs until September delivering human connections, business value and tailored content.

“We designed and created our BuzzHub to bring the industry and our community together online in the run up to our next in-person show, IMEX America in November. We’re now set to offer two new and novel networking days on our IMEX BuzzHub and these will run either side of our Buzz Day next Wednesday, June 9.” Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, introduces two dedicated networking days taking place on the new virtual experience platform, BuzzHub.

The connection and online meeting-focused days take place on Tuesday, June 8, and Thursday, June 10, either side of Buzz Day on 9 June, and are designed to build camaraderie and relationships at a time when the sector needs to come together and build back better. In true IMEX style, a huge dose of personalization is woven into each day with the AI powered platform allowing people to connect based on a range of personal and professional criteria. This enables meaningful informal or formal business connections based on shared interests ranging from work, animals, art, gardening and gaming.

While the platform allows connections and communications to take place at any time, it’s only at specific times and days that participants can schedule video or audio meetings on the platform.

Carina continues: “We hope our ‘BuzzHubbers’ will use these networking days to reconnect with people they have lost touch with during these recent, challenging times as well as get to know some of the new faces in our industry.