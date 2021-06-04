Seychelles leaving ecological print this Environment Day with Global Impact Network

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Seychelles leaving ecological print this Environment Day with Global Impact Network

34 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Seychelles leaving ecological print this Environment Day with Global Impact Network
Seychelles on World Environment Day
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) launched its partnership with the Global Impact Network today, Friday, June 4, 2021, coinciding with the destination’s activities for the World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. Global Impact Network allows anyone to take action anywhere for ecologically-oriented causes.
  2. Seychelles is the first destination to create its online community page with the Network.
  3. The destination wants its visitors to have a profound experience while on holiday and be personally transformed by the end of their trip.

The partnership allows Seychelles to become, officially, the first destination to create its online community page on the Global Impact Network platform.

Global Impact Network is an app that allows individuals and organizations to take action anywhere and for any ecologically-oriented cause. Seychelles, the Indian Ocean sustainable champion, joins the platform to entice its visitors to have a profound experience while on holiday in the destination and to be personally transformed by the end of their trip.

The digital platform will allow users to track, measure and showcase sustainable actions through fun and achievable challenges about real-world issues.

The event was kicked off by a tree-planting ceremony at the Maison Quéau de Quinssy gardens by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, in the presence of Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave and Principal Secretary for Tourism Mrs. Anne Lafortune.

The tree planting ceremony was followed by presentations made by the STB Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis and the CEO of Global Impact Network, Ms. Tatianna Sharpe.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like