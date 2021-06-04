Seychelles leaving ecological print this Environment Day with Global Impact Network

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) launched its partnership with the Global Impact Network today, Friday, June 4, 2021, coinciding with the destination’s activities for the World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5.

Global Impact Network allows anyone to take action anywhere for ecologically-oriented causes. Seychelles is the first destination to create its online community page with the Network. The destination wants its visitors to have a profound experience while on holiday and be personally transformed by the end of their trip.

The partnership allows Seychelles to become, officially, the first destination to create its online community page on the Global Impact Network platform.

The digital platform will allow users to track, measure and showcase sustainable actions through fun and achievable challenges about real-world issues.

The event was kicked off by a tree-planting ceremony at the Maison Quéau de Quinssy gardens by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, in the presence of Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave and Principal Secretary for Tourism Mrs. Anne Lafortune.

The tree planting ceremony was followed by presentations made by the STB Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis and the CEO of Global Impact Network, Ms. Tatianna Sharpe.