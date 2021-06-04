Auto Draft

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City launches Hard Rock Air

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Hard Rock Air launched in partnership with Ultimate Jet Charters, operator of the exclusive charter service.

  • Hard Rock Air , will officially take flight on Friday, July 16
  • New 30-seat VIP air charter service will cater to high-end customer
  • Hard Rock Air will offer flights from Farmingdale, White Plains, Norfolk, Richmond, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Scranton and Latrobe

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City announced today the launch of Hard Rock Air. The new 30-seat VIP air charter service will cater to high-end customers traveling to the resort from select markets across the region. The exclusive service, operated by Ultimate Jet Charters, will officially take flight on Friday, July 16.

Hard Rock Air will offer flights to Atlantic City from Farmingdale, White Plains, Norfolk, Richmond, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Scranton and Latrobe.

“We are confident that Hard Rock Air is going to take our VIP guest experience to new heights and offer a convenient, seamless getaway that is unmatched in the market,” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Atlantic City.

Jetsetters will step off the tarmac and into the live casino action, premium entertainment, incredible dining options and amenities at the oceanfront resort. Private charter check-in and complimentary parking will be provided at the airport. The getaway also includes overnight accommodations at Hard Rock Atlantic City and ground transportation to and from Atlantic City International Airport. 

