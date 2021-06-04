Flights from Budapest to Athens, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Madrid and more on Ryanair

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Flights from Budapest to Athens, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Madrid and more on Ryanair

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Flights from Budapest to Athens, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Madrid and more on Ryanair
Flights from Budapest to Athens, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Madrid and more on Ryanair
Written by Harry Johnson

Irish ultra-low-cost-carrier relaunches flights to 16 European destinations from Budapest Airport.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • Ryanair returns more significant links to Budapest Airport
  • Relaunched destinations are Athens, Bristol, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Madrid, Marseille, Mykonos, Napoli, Palermo, Paphos, Porto, Sevilla, and Valencia
  • Ryanair will be operating 35 weekly frequencies across the 16 routes in June

Budapest Airport marks the return of more significant links with Ryanair this week, as the ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) relaunches flights to 16 destinations: Athens, Bristol, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Madrid, Marseille, Mykonos, Napoli, Palermo, Paphos, Porto, Sevilla, and Valencia.

Ryanair will be operating 35 weekly frequencies across the 16 routes in June, increasing to 47 weekly operations in both July and August. This means a total of 6,615 weekly seats in June and 8,883 in both July and August.

“It’s fantastic to welcome the return of these important Ryanair services. With these routes, the ULCC is resuming links to another eight countries, five of which are to capital cities, making them ideal destinations for both business and leisure travelers alike,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport.

“The proportion of Hungary’s population that has been vaccinated is among the highest in Europe. We are, therefore, delighted that the many links being resumed across our network, as well as the new routes being launched, are offering enhanced connectivity and convenience to our passengers, while simultaneously boosting trade and tourism.”

Ryanair DAC is an Irish ultra low-cost airline founded in 1984. It is headquartered in Swords, Dublin, with its primary operational bases at Dublin and London Stansted airports. It forms the largest part of the Ryanair Holdings family of airlines, and has Ryanair UK, Buzz, and Malta Air as sister airlines.

You may also like