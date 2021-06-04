Flights from Budapest to Athens, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Madrid and more on Ryanair

Ryanair returns more significant links to Budapest Airport

Relaunched destinations are Athens, Bristol, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Madrid, Marseille, Mykonos, Napoli, Palermo, Paphos, Porto, Sevilla, and Valencia

Ryanair will be operating 35 weekly frequencies across the 16 routes in June

Budapest Airport marks the return of more significant links with Ryanair this week, as the ultra-low-cost-carrier (ULCC) relaunches flights to 16 destinations: Athens, Bristol, Cagliari, Catania, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Madrid, Marseille, Mykonos, Napoli, Palermo, Paphos, Porto, Sevilla, and Valencia.

Ryanair will be operating 35 weekly frequencies across the 16 routes in June, increasing to 47 weekly operations in both July and August. This means a total of 6,615 weekly seats in June and 8,883 in both July and August.

“It’s fantastic to welcome the return of these important Ryanair services. With these routes, the ULCC is resuming links to another eight countries, five of which are to capital cities, making them ideal destinations for both business and leisure travelers alike,” explains Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport.

“The proportion of Hungary’s population that has been vaccinated is among the highest in Europe. We are, therefore, delighted that the many links being resumed across our network, as well as the new routes being launched, are offering enhanced connectivity and convenience to our passengers, while simultaneously boosting trade and tourism.”

