Alaska Airlines to resume full schedule at Paine Field by spring 2022

With increasing confidence that air travel is on a steady climb to return to pre-pandemic levels in the coming year, Alaska Airlines is planning to resume its full schedule of 18 daily nonstop departures at Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport by spring 2022, possibly earlier. The airport in Everett, north of Seattle, remains very popular with Alaska Airlines guests.

As part of the path to recovery, Alaska Airlines will have 13 daily departures at Paine Field later this fall – up from five now – as we bring back more destinations, increase flight frequencies and even add an exciting new route to Tucson, Arizona.

“It has definitely been a difficult stretch, but our commitment to Paine Field never wavered,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. “Our guests love the convenience of the airport. Next year, as we continue to offer additional flights, we’ll be in a position to resume our full allotment of 18 departures every day to the places our guests want to fly to the most.”

On June 17, Alaska will fly to five destinations from Everett: Las Vegas, Orange County, Phoenix, San Diego and San Francisco. Here’s more of what’s ahead at Paine Field:

On September 8, Alaska Airlines will jump to 11 daily departures to seven destinations as it adds two flights a day to both Boise and Spokane, along with second daily flights to both Las Vegas and Phoenix.

On October 7, Alaska Airlines brings back its seasonal flight to Palm Springs.

On November 19, Alaska Airlines will launch its new seasonal service to Tucson, another popular getaway for wintertime warmth in the desert.

That means, just in time for the holiday travel season, Alaska will have 13 daily departures to nine destinations from the north Puget Sound airport that’s easy to get in and out of.