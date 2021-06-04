African Tourism Board President sends sympathy on passing of former Mauritius PM

Alain St.Ange, President of the African Tourism Board (ATB) expressed sympathy to Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and to the people of Mauritius as the announcement of the death of former Mauritius PM Sir Anerood Jugnauth was made official.

The African Tourism Board President met Sir Anerood Jugnauth personally when he was in office. In addition to serving as the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Sr. Jugnauth also served as President of the country. He is the longest serving PM in Mauritius with more than 18 years of tenure and service.

Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine and current President of the African Tourism Board, has presented his sympathy to Mr. Pravind Jugnauth and his family and to the people of Mauritius on the passing of Sir Anerood Jugnauth, the former Prime Minister and President of the Indian Ocean nation.

Mr. St.Ange said he had the pleasure of meeting Sir Anerood Jugnauth personally when he was in office and always enjoyed being in the company of the elder statesman of the Indian Ocean islands.

“Today it is sad day as we bid farewell to this important personality of our region. To his son, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and to his family and the people of Mauritius I say sincere sympathy. Sir Anerood will be remembered for his years of dedicated service to Mauritius and for his loyalty to the people of Mauritius,” said the African Tourism Board President.