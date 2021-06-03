Uganda conducting massive COVID-19 vaccination drive

As the cogs of the tourism sector slowly but steadily begin to turn, stakeholders from the Uganda tourism sector desperate to return to pre-pandemic days have taken pragmatic steps in a bid to revive the sector.

Several private companies and associations have banded together to set a massive vaccination drive in motion in Uganda. In addition, coronavirus testing procedures are being tightened up and streamlined. Fully-vaccinated travelers upon showing proof may be exempt from testing upon arrival.

This is happening as the Ministry of Health (MOH) updated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines presented by Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa, Directed General Health Services, MOH, on May 27, 2021.

Leading by example, the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), Uganda Guides Association (UGA), Uganda Safari Guides Association (USAGA), Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) embarked on a massive vaccination drive at the Uganda Museum in Kampala from June 2-4, 2021. By close of day, 330 persons had received the jab.

The Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Uganda Tour Operators to carry out sample testing in a comfortable manner and to return results to their clients within an hour of testing as opposed to the required 4 hours. According to AUTO Chair, Civy Tumusime, following a series of meetings with MOH, vehicles can also pick up their clients in company vehicles as opposed to boarding them into buses with other travelers, get them tested, and the transfer them to their hotels where they can fast-track results.

Other travelers from category 1 and 2 countries including children have to be transferred by bus to Peniel Beach Hotel located 2 km away where sample removal and testing is done.