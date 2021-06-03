Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Uganda conducting massive COVID-19 vaccination drive

20 mins ago
by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda
Uganda conducting massive COVID-19 vaccination drive
Uganda vaccination drive
Written by Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda

As the cogs of the tourism sector slowly but steadily begin to turn, stakeholders from the Uganda tourism sector desperate to return to pre-pandemic days have taken pragmatic steps in a bid to revive the sector.

  1. Several private companies and associations have banded together to set a massive vaccination drive in motion in Uganda.
  2. In addition, coronavirus testing procedures are being tightened up and streamlined.
  3. Fully-vaccinated travelers upon showing proof may be exempt from testing upon arrival.

This is happening as the Ministry of Health (MOH) updated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines presented by Dr. Henry G. Mwebesa, Directed General Health Services, MOH, on May 27, 2021.

Leading by example, the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), Uganda Guides Association (UGA), Uganda Safari Guides Association (USAGA), Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) embarked on a massive vaccination drive at the Uganda Museum in Kampala from June 2-4, 2021. By close of day, 330 persons had received the jab.

The Ministry of Health signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Uganda Tour Operators to carry out sample testing in a comfortable manner and to return results to their clients within an hour of testing as opposed to the required 4 hours. According to AUTO Chair, Civy Tumusime, following a series of meetings with MOH, vehicles can also pick up their clients in company vehicles as opposed to boarding them into buses with other travelers, get them tested, and the transfer them to their hotels where they can fast-track results. 

Other travelers from category 1 and 2 countries including children have to be transferred by bus to Peniel Beach Hotel located 2 km away where sample removal and testing is done.  

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like