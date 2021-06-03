Kazakhstan launches new COVID app for travel within Eurasian Economic Union

Kazakhstan’s new travel app was designed to be operational within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Kazakhstan’s Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Minister announced that Kazakh tourists will soon be using new ‘Travelling without COVID’ digital app.

According to the minister, the new travel app was designed to be operational within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries with some countries that have so far integrated in it.

The minister announced the app will be launched in Kazakhstan next week to ensure people can travel to the EAEU countries easily.

The minister said that there is no information on apps allowing Kazakhstanis to visit countries beyond the EAEU.

Minister also reminded the travelers of the vaccination passport available on eGov mobile, which can be printed out if requested by embassies. The minister added that the IATA is working on the issue.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union of states located in Eastern Europe, Western Asia, and Central Asia. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed on 29 May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force on 1 January 2015.