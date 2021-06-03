Auto Draft

Volaris: 117% of 2019 capacity and 88% load factor in May 2021

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
In May 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 16.3% and 19.3%, compared to May 2019.

  • Volaris capitalized on opportunities to add capacity in May 2021
  • In May 2021, Volaris transported 2.2 million passengers
  • Volaris offers over 425 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the US

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reported its May 2021 preliminary traffic results.

In May 2021, demand in the domestic Mexican and international markets for Volaris increased 16.3% and 19.3%, compared to May 2019, respectively. Volaris capitalized on opportunities to add capacity, both domestically (+16.2%) and internationally (+19.9%), while maintaining a high load factor (87.8%). In May 2021, Volaris transported 2.2 million passengers, 12% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.

May 2021May 2020 VariationMay 2019 VariationYTD May 2021YTD May 2020 Var.YTD May 2019 Var.
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)





Domestic1,522714.1%16.3%6,20050.6%4.2%
International6131,992.3%19.3%1,96824.3%(16.8)%
Total2,134887.2%17.1%8,16843.3%(1.8)%
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)





Domestic1,677664.1%16.2%7,41655.6%8.1%
International7542,614.8%19.9%2,61934.8%(12.4)%
Total2,431883.2%17.3%10,03449.6%1.9%
Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs)





Domestic90.8%5.6 pp0.1 pp83.6%(2.8) pp(3.2) pp
International81.4%(24.1) pp(0.4) pp75.2%(6.4) pp(4.1) pp
Total87.8%0.4 pp(0.2) pp81.4%(3.6) pp(3.1) pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)





Domestic1,712780.6%9.1%6,91447.1%(2.3)%
International4452,233.3%24.6%1,42630.1%(14.2)%
Total2,157910.4%12.0%8,34043.9%(4.6)%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (Volaris) is an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States and Central America. Since beginning operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to 181 and its fleet from four to 87 aircraft.

Volaris offers more than 425 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States with one of the youngest fleets in The Americas. 

