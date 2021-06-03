Auto Draft

Bahamian heritage will be celebrated at Miami Marlins game on June 12, 2021

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Bahamians throughout Florida, the wider USA, and The Bahamas are encouraged to bring their goatskin drums and flags, to a special Bahamian Heritage celebratory game with the Miami Marlins on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 4:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

  1. Junkanoo culture and Bahamian Jazz Chisholm of Marlins will highlight the special event.
  2. The highlight of the game will honor Major League Miami Marlins Baseball player, Jasrado “Jazz” Chisolm Jr., a native of Nassau, Bahamas. 
  3. A postgame celebration featuring popular Bahamian songs will be performed by the Bahamian Steel Band Delight group. 

The baseball game in which the Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves is expected to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of The Bahamas along with its close relationship with the community of Miami. The celebration will feature the pulsating and rhythmic music of The Bahamas, and a pregame Junkanoo rush out performance at 3 p.m. featuring The Bahamas Junkanoo Revue of Miami and legendary Junkanooers Barabbas Woodside, Langston Longley, Ronnie Sands and Pluckers Chipman.

The highlight of the game will honor Major League Miami Marlins Baseball player, 23-year-old Jasrado “Jazz” Chisolm Jr., a native of Nassau, Bahamas.  Jazz is the first Bahamian player with the Marlins franchise and only the seventh Bahamian, to play Major League Baseball.

A postgame celebration featuring popular Bahamian songs will be performed by the Bahamian Steel Band Delight group. 

The Heritage Celebration is a collaborative initiative by the Miami Marlins, the Bahamas Consulate General (Miami) Office, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation, Bahamasair, the National Sports Authority (NSA) of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Baseball Association (BBA).

“As a destination, The Islands of The Bahamas is known the world over for its sun, sand, sea and sports. Over the years, we have partnered with numerous elite sporting entities, whose players, families and friends have come to experience firsthand, our country’s idyllic beauty and warm hospitality.  We remain resolved in our pursuit to ensuring that the unique and rich heritage of The Bahamas, through these partnerships, is heavily promoted and that The Bahamas is known as the premier destination for sports tourism in the Caribbean. Working so successfully with organizations like the Miami Marlins has helped us tremendously,” said Mrs. Linda Mackey, Consul General, Bahamas Consulate General (Miami).

Prime Minister, The Most Hon. Dr. Hubert Minnis along with other government dignitaries have been invited by the Marlins organization to participate in the event.

Special promotional links have been created for the Bahamian diaspora to purchase tickets for the game and receive a “Bahamian Heritage Chisolm Jr. T-shirt” to be worn at the game.  A donation to the BBA and access to the pregame Junkanoo band and postgame Steel Band Delight performances are included in the promotional package.  General game tickets do not grant attendees access to the exclusive Bahamian Heritage Celebration t-shirt.  The Links are: 


Bahamian Heritage Celebration – NSA (fevo.com)

Bahamian Heritage Celebration – BBA (fevo.com)

Bahamasair has also created special round-trip Heritage packages to the game for persons traveling to Florida from Nassau and Freeport.  Tickets, utilizing promo code 00MXDF1F and purchased on bahamasair.com, are $270.09 from Nassau to Miami or Fort Lauderdale and $266.17 from Freeport to Fort Lauderdale and include round-trip airline transportation, game ticket, Heritage T-Shirt, and postgame entertainment.

Bahamians are encouraged to bring their goat skin drums and flags.  Noise makers, including cowbells and wind instruments, are strictly prohibited in the stadium.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy flyaway escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding, and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

