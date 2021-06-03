Auto Draft

Italian tourism will sail the seas with Costa Cruises

by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
L-R - HE Omar Obaid Alshamsi, Paolo Glisenti and Mario Zanetti after Costa Cruises signing for Italian pavilion at Expo Dubai
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Italy tourism represented through its Italian pavilion will head to Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE aboard Costa Cruises.

  1. Expo 2020 was scheduled be a World Expo hosted by Dubai in the UAE from 2020, but because of COVID-19, the new dates are October 1, 2021 – March 31, 2022.
  2. The agreement between the Italian company and the Commissioner for Italy’s participation in Expo Dubai 2021 was signed in Civitavecchia, aboard the “green” flagship Costa Smeralda.
  3. The event saw the extraordinary participation of the Italian singer Annalisa.

The agreement was signed by Mario Zanetti, General Manager of Costa Cruises, and by Commissioner Paolo Glisenti, in the presence of the UAE ambassador to Italy, H.E. Omar Obaid Alshamsi.

“Being present at the Italy Pavilion at Expo Dubai is a source of great pride for us, as well as another tangible and concrete sign of the restart of tourism and the country system,” said Zanetti. “Our ships bring the beauty of Italy to the world, and we are pleased to continue this story in Dubai, on such an important occasion of rebirth, with many other brands protagonists of the best of Italy.

“Expo will be a place of meeting and discussion on crucial issues for the future such as the development of sustainable and inclusive tourism, of which our company intends to be a leader and example for the entire sector, to help create value for the economy and for our destinations in the name of innovation, respect for cultures and the environment.”

To allow its guests to experience the Expo and visit the Italian Pavilion, from December 17, 2021 until mid-March 2022, the company will position the new ship Costa Firenze, built by Fincantieri in Marghera and dedicated to the Florentine Renaissance, in the Arabian Gulf.

