Tourism Tropical North Queensland names new board member

Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) has appointed John O’Sullivan, the CEO of Experience Co, to its Board of Directors.

Seasoned Travel CEO joins TTNQ Board of Directors. The Tropical North Queensland region is best known as the gateway to the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef and Wet Tropics Rainforests. Tourism is the main economic driver in the region and number one employer with one in 5 people employed in tourism.

TTNQ Chair Ken Chapman said the Board was delighted to welcome Mr. O’Sullivan whose marketing experience made him an outstanding addition to the Board.

“John heads a very large publicly-listed tourism business and has phenomenal marketing experience,” he said.

Mr. O’Sullivan has more than 25 years’ experience in the tourism and related industries sector including being the Managing Director of Tourism Australia for 5 years.

He held senior executive roles with Football Federation Australia, Events Queensland, and Fox Sports, and has extensive leadership capabilities and experience in the sports, entertainment, media, travel, and tourism sectors on a local and global stage.