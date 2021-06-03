Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Tourism Tropical North Queensland names new board member

15 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Tourism Tropical North Queensland names new board member
Tourism Tropical North Queensland names new board member
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) has appointed John O’Sullivan, the CEO of Experience Co, to its Board of Directors.

  1. Seasoned Travel CEO joins TTNQ Board of Directors.
  2. The Tropical North Queensland region is best known as the gateway to the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef and Wet Tropics Rainforests.
  3. Tourism is the main economic driver in the region and number one employer with one in 5 people employed in tourism.

TTNQ Chair Ken Chapman said the Board was delighted to welcome Mr. O’Sullivan whose marketing experience made him an outstanding addition to the Board.

“John heads a very large publicly-listed tourism business and has phenomenal marketing experience,” he said.

Mr. O’Sullivan has more than 25 years’ experience in the tourism and related industries sector including being the Managing Director of Tourism Australia for 5 years.

He held senior executive roles with Football Federation Australia, Events Queensland, and Fox Sports, and has extensive leadership capabilities and experience in the sports, entertainment, media, travel, and tourism sectors on a local and global stage.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like