Sandals Resorts Barbados: Opened and welcoming guests

21 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
It was what Sandals Resorts International Executive Chairman Adam Stewart called a landmark day when 2 of their Barbados hotels reopened last month, the last to do so since the pandemic arrived over a year ago.

  1. On May 14, 2021, both Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados unfurled their flags to signal their reopening.
  2. Except for the Sandals Royal Bahamian which is currently under renovation, all Sandals resorts are now open and welcoming guests.
  3. Sandals has led reopening efforts throughout the Caribbean and set a standard for how to safely and successfully welcome travelers back.

“Today is a landmark day for Sandals Resorts International, marking the first time since the start of the pandemic, that we are operational in every Caribbean destination we serve,” said Stewart. “This is a testament to our incredible team, our loyal guests and travel advisors who trust our brands to deliver on our promises of putting the health and safety of their customers first.”

All Sandals Resorts, except for Sandals Royal Bahamian, which is undergoing an extensive transformation and will reopen November 4, are fully open and operational. All 3 Beaches Resorts, with locations in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos, are also open.

“We are thrilled to get back to work in every destination where we operate in the Caribbean. And while it is a joy to welcome guests and satisfy the pent-up demand for our style of luxury included vacationing, it is also extremely gratifying to know that we are part of a tourism engine that will bring real and meaningful opportunity to our team members and the greater Caribbean community. We are proud to have led the reopening efforts throughout the Caribbean and set a standard for how to safely and successfully welcome back travelers. It’s really a great day and just the beginning,” said Stewart.

Barbados is home to exotic locales, a rich history, and an extensive variety of sports and activities. With a spectacular landscape that changes dramatically from one town to the next, each locale possesses an equally sundry pace, offering activities and entertainment for nature lovers, club-goers, and adventurers alike. This exotic gem reveals deep caverns and monkey-populated forests against a setting of rocky cliffs, white-sand beaches, and sparkling seas. Barbados offers 2 Luxury Included® adults-only resorts, featuring Sandals first ever rooftop pool, first craft beer garden, and gourmet dining at 18 unique restaurants.

In addition to the 2 resorts in Barbados, guests are welcome in the Bahamas at Emerald Bay; Jamaica at Montego Bay, Royal Caribbean, Negril, South Coast, Ochi, and Royal Plantation; Antigua at Grande Antigua; Saint Lucia at Regency La Toc, Grande St. Lucia, and Halcyon Beach; and Grenada at St. George’s, Grenada.

