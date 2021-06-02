Auto Draft

Algeria reopens some international air travel with France, Turkey, Spain and Tunisia flights

9 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The inbound passengers need to be quarantined at a designated hotel for five days after landing, as part of the health protocol against COVID-19.

  • Algeria reopens international air travel with France
  • Algeria resumes Turkey air traffic
  • Algeria relaunches air link with Spain

Algerian government officials announced that after a 14-month shutdown, the country is partially reopens its international air travel, for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The first flight from France, with 299 passengers onboard, landed in the Algiers International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The reopening plan includes five daily flights to and from four countries, including France, Turkey, Spain and Tunisia, according to the Algerian government.

Meanwhile, Algeria reported 305 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 129,318. Eight new fatalities were recorded, bringing the death toll from the virus to 3,480. 

