Russian Aeroflot and S7 airlines receive permits to operate flights to Germany

10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Previously, Russian and German airlines experienced difficulties in obtaining permits to fly between countries and even had to cancel flights.

  • Aeroflot receives permits from German aviation authorities to fly to Germany
  • S7 Airlines also received all the necessary permits
  • Lufthansa announced that it received all the necessary permits for Russia flights

The CEO of Russia’s Aeroflot Group said that Aeroflot has received permits from the German aviation authorities to operate flights between Russian Federation and Federal Republic of Germany.

“Everything is fine, we got the permits,” Aeroflot Chief Executive said, adding that it concerns about 28 flights per week as part of the summer timetable.

Meanwhile the press service of the second largest carrier in Russia, the S7 Airlines, said that the airline also received all the necessary permits.

“S7 Airlines has received a permit from the German authorities to operate flights. Flights to Germany will be operated as planned,” S7 announced.

Earlier Lufthansa announced that it received all the necessary permits for Russia flights from the Russian aviation authorities.

Previously, Russian and German airlines experienced difficulties in obtaining permits to fly between countries. The carriers even had to cancel flights.

According to German officials, the problem is related to the fact that Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency did not timely grant permission for flights of German companies in June. On the basis of reciprocity, the German aviation authorities did not allow flights of Russian companies.

