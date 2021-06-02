Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Denmark refuses to lift travel ban on Russian UEFA EURO 2020 fans

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Denmark refuses to lift travel ban on Russian UEFA EURO 2020 fans
Denmark refuses to lift travel ban on Russian UEFA EURO 2020 fans
Written by Harry Johnson

Visitors from Russia are currently barred from entering Denmark unless they have a “worthy purpose”, which does not include attending EURO 2020 games.

  • Copenhagen is one of the 11 host cities for the pan-continental 2020 European Championship
  • Travel restrictions apply to Russian fans due to the situation with COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Russia is in an ‘orange’ group on Denmark’s current list of travel restrictions divides countries into colored categories

UEFA officials have confirmed that Denmark will not be granting any travel ban wavers to Russian soccer fans hoping to watch their team play in Copenhagen at EURO 2020 tournament this summer.

Copenhagen is one of the 11 host cities for the pan-continental 2020 European Championship, where the city’s Parken Stadium will be the venue for four matches, including the Group B meeting between Denmark and Russia on June 21.

Current Danish COVID-19 travel restrictions mean visitors from Russia are barred from entering Denmark unless they have a “worthy purpose”, which does not include attending EURO 2020 games.

According to Russian sports officials’ estimates, that means around 2,500 Russian fans with tickets for the game with Denmark will be unable to travel to see the match.

In a letter to UEFA this week, Russian Football Union (RFU) official asked the soccer governing body to step in and address the issue. 

“The RFU is extremely concerned about the situation around the impossibility of the entry of the fans of the Russian national team to the game of the group stage of the final stage of UEFA EURO 2020 in Denmark,” the offical wrote.

“We ask you to promptly study the possibility of admitting fans to the match and propose a mechanism of resolving this situation.”

UEFA later confirmed that the issue had been raised with the football authorities in Denmark, although they received a response that the country would not shift its stance.

Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like