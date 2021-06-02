Honolulu named Best US City for Staycations in 2021

New report ranks Best & Worst US Cities for Staycations in 2021.

With around 33% of Americans not planning to take a trip this summer, industry experts today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.

To identify the best spots for staying local, the analysts compared more than 180 cities across 46 key indicators of a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation. Research data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs to the share of residents who are vaccinated.

Best Cities for Staycations Worst Cities for Staycations 1. Honolulu, HI 173. Columbus, GA 2. Orlando, FL 174. Garland, TX 3. San Francisco, CA 175. Newark, NJ 4. Charleston, SC 176. Chesapeake, VA 5. Las Vegas, NV 177. Montgomery, AL 6. Portland, ME 178. Aurora, CO 7. Chicago, IL 179. North Las Vegas, NV 8. Seattle, WA 180. Hialeah, FL 9. San Diego, CA 181. Chula Vista, CA 10. Cincinnati, OH 182. Fremont, CA

Best vs. Worst

New York City has the most parks (per square root of population), 1.478147, which is 23.1 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.064011.

Orlando, Florida, has the most zoos & aquariums (per square root of population), 0.013209, which is 38.3 times more than in New York, the city with the fewest at 0.000345.

Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has the lowest cost of house-cleaning services, $60, which is five times less expensive than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the highest at $300.

