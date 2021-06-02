Honolulu named Best US City for Staycations in 2021

- New York City has the most parks
- Orlando, Florida, has the most zoos & aquariums
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has the lowest cost of house-cleaning services
With around 33% of Americans not planning to take a trip this summer, industry experts today released its report on 2021’s Best & Worst Cities for Staycations.
To identify the best spots for staying local, the analysts compared more than 180 cities across 46 key indicators of a fun-filled yet wallet-friendly staycation. Research data set ranges from parks per capita to restaurant-meal costs to the share of residents who are vaccinated.
|Best Cities for Staycations
|Worst Cities for Staycations
|1. Honolulu, HI
|173. Columbus, GA
|2. Orlando, FL
|174. Garland, TX
|3. San Francisco, CA
|175. Newark, NJ
|4. Charleston, SC
|176. Chesapeake, VA
|5. Las Vegas, NV
|177. Montgomery, AL
|6. Portland, ME
|178. Aurora, CO
|7. Chicago, IL
|179. North Las Vegas, NV
|8. Seattle, WA
|180. Hialeah, FL
|9. San Diego, CA
|181. Chula Vista, CA
|10. Cincinnati, OH
|182. Fremont, CA
Best vs. Worst
- New York City has the most parks (per square root of population), 1.478147, which is 23.1 times more than in Hialeah, Florida, the city with the fewest at 0.064011.
- Orlando, Florida, has the most zoos & aquariums (per square root of population), 0.013209, which is 38.3 times more than in New York, the city with the fewest at 0.000345.
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has the lowest cost of house-cleaning services, $60, which is five times less expensive than in Pearl City, Hawaii, the city with the highest at $300.
Staycationing in Honolulu (1=Best; 91=Avg.):
- 1st – Parks per Capita
- 7th – Bike Rental Facilities per Capita
- 89th – Public Golf Courses per Capita
- 1st – Hiking Trails per Capita
- 19th – Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt Shops per Capita
- 60th – Idealness of Summer Weather
- 38th – Nightlife Options per Capita
- 41st – Average Daily COVID-19 Cases in the Past Week per Capita