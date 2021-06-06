Auto Draft

Hospital patient or hotel guest? The best treatment option

18 hours ago
by Dr. Elinor Garely - special to eTN and editor in chief, wines.travel
Who receives the best treatment: Hospital patient or hotel guest?
Hospital patient vs. hotel guest
Written by Dr. Elinor Garely - special to eTN and editor in chief, wines.travel

Check in to any hotel (from a Holiday Inn Express to a Mandarin Oriental), and you will know instantly that you are important.

  1. The enterprise and the industry exist to maximize your positive experience(s).
  2. Register at a New York hospital or Emergency Room, and you promptly are aware that you are not important.
  3. You are viewed as an insurance or credit card, a package of symptoms, and hopefully, a heartbeat.

Evidence-Based design (EBD)

There are rumors that patient-centered care in the hospital environment is emerging and there is (or will be) a new generation of healthcare facilities that will be significantly different from the current familiar institutional models.

The research that underlies these “supposedly” new developments, known as Evidence-Based Design (EBD) draws from a number of areas of study including neuroscience, evolutionary biology, psychoneuroimmunology, and environmental psychology with an emphasis on the idea that the design of the built environment can enhance the quality of healthcare.

