Stay strong: African Tourism Board President Message

5 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Stay strong: African Tourism Board President Message
Hon. Elvis Muturi wa Bashara and African Tourism Board President Alain St.Ange in Goma on a recent visit
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Africa must stand strong even under its most challenging times says Alain St.Ange, the African Tourism Board President.

  1. South Africa has announced new restrictions due to COVID-19 infections in the country.
  2. Beyond the coronavirus, the country has been hit with a volcanic eruption in Goma, a coup d’etat in Mali, and eviction from the West African bloc ECOWAS.
  3. African Tourism Board President said the time is now to move the continent forward as one.

South Africa has returned to a stricter lockdown due to COVID-19 as announced on the official blog of TravelComments.com. The President of South Africa, H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, spelled out the worrying COVID situation being broadcast on many international news channels.

South Africa’s latest announcements come just as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) sees Goma facing the catastrophic effects of the volcano, Mali with a coup d’etat, and being evicted from the West African bloc “ECOWAS,” among so many other challenges facing the continent.

“It is very clear for us at the African Tourism Board (ATB) that as the continent makes one step forward, it is pushed to retreat by 2 or 3 steps back. These challenges are hurting, and as the Tourism Board of the continent, we say we must stand strong even under these challenging times,” said St.Ange, the President of the African Tourism Board and former Tourism, Civil Aviation, Ports and Marine Minister of the Seychelles.

From South Africa the news broke out saying: “In an effort to counter the increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will be placed on Adjusted Alert Level 2 with effect from today (May 31, 2021). The President announced in a national address on May 30, 2021, that the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 has recommended that South Africa urgently implement further restrictions. The new restrictions include:

