The Edgewater reopened with celebratory “Rock the Dock” Memorial Day Weekend event

The Edgewater, the iconic Noble House Hotel and the only over-water destination in Seattle with unobstructive views of the Puget Sound, is excited to announce that it welcomed travelers back this past weekend. The iconic hotel hosted “Rock the Dock” on Friday, May 28, the first ever musical event performed exclusively for the hotel’s guests on a floating barge on Elliott Bay, featuring beloved local band, Great American Trainwreck, as the headliner. The special event not only paid homage to the hotel’s rich history of having hosted famous musicians including The Beatles and Led Zeppelin for over the past 5 decades, it was also geared toward bringing locals and visitors back to Seattle’s waterfront neighborhood.

“We can’t express how excited we were to finally welcome guests back to The Edgewater. After a difficult year, we were ready to kick off the travel season with new offers and our ‘Rock the Dock’ event that celebrated our unique location and history of hosting numerous famous musicians over the years,” said Scott Colee, Chief Marketing Officer for Noble House Hotels & Resorts.

The Edgewater curated hotel packages and programming surrounding the “Rock the Dock” event including “Room with a View” which offered premium waterfront accommodations for an exclusive viewing of the floating barge concert from the comfort and privacy of a stunning waterfront room. Additional amenities included the new “Can Do Attitude” featuring an assortment of premium canned beverages on ice with a charcuterie selection, concert binoculars to take home, and a locally-curated “Best Things to Do in Seattle” itinerary for exploring the best attractions in the city. As waterfront rooms were limited, the “Zoom With A View” still gave guests access to the performance with city and waterfront accommodations. Guests were also able to enjoy a live stream Zoom link to the “Rock the Dock” performance, first priority at 67 Restaurant & Bar to view the concert from the restaurant, as well as “Best Things to Do in Seattle” itinerary. For locals and those not staying at the hotel, guests were able to book in advance and enjoy dinner and cocktails with a front-row concert seat at the award-winning waterfront restaurant. On the evening of Friday, May 28, reservations were required, and a $25 cover fee was added in addition to a $20 food & beverage minimum. Space was extremely limited for this exciting event.