Foreigners allowed to enter Brazil by plane only

Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Brazil.

If you must travel to Brazil, get fully vaccinated before travel

Brazilian authorities announced that the foreign nationals are allowed to enter the country by plane only.

According to the reports, the restrictions were introduced at the request of Brazil’s National Sanitary Inspection Agency (Anvisa) in connection with the potential epidemiological consequences of the spread of new variants of the coronavirus in the country.

The decree states that foreigners will need to provide a negative PCR test for COVID-19, made no later than 72 hours before departure, to be allowed entry to Brazil.

Earlier, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro appealed to the country’s Federal Supreme Court with a request to declare unconstitutional the restrictions imposed due to the new COVID-19 variants threat.

Last July, Bolsonaro suffered a COVID-19 infection for the first time. After recovering, he stated that there was no need to be afraid of the coronavirus, since almost everyone would someday be infected with it. In May 2021, he said that he may have been re-infected.

