Germany denies permission for two Russian S7 Airlines flights

Russian S7 Airlines has been performing cargo-and-passenger flights to Germany since October 2020.

S7 Airlines had to cancel today’s S7 3575 Moscow-Berlin flight

S7 Airlines had to cancel today’s S7 3576 Berlin-Moscow flight

S7 flights cancelled due to absence of permission from German authorities

The press service for Russia’s S7 Airlines announced today that German aviation officials denied permission for two S7 cargo & passenger flights scheduled for June 1.

“S7 Airlines had to cancel today’s S7 3575 Moscow-Berlin and S7 3576 Berlin-Moscow flights due to the absence of permission from the German authorities,” airline’s statement read.

“The air carrier has been performing cargo-and-passenger flights to Germany since October 2020, in accordance with the permission from Russia’s civil aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya. No problems emerged up to this day,” S8 press service said.

“S7 Airlines plans to settle the current permission problem in the regular course of business.”

All passengers of the canceled flights will get a full refund, the airline added.