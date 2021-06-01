IMEX promises a day of building back better

How do we build back better within ourselves, our industry and for our planet? This is the question at the heart of the next Buzz Day on IMEX’s new BuzzHub platform. Experts from Esteé Lauder, Carnival Cruise Line and the Global Destination Sustainability Movement will come together on 9 June to discuss the impact of sustainability on our world, our personal lives, and the way we run events.

Circular economy & the power of nature

As Vice President of Sustainability at Esteé Lauder, a global company with ambitious environmental targets, Al Iannuzzi, is perfectly placed to deliver the keynote: Sustainability, A Business Imperative. Participants can then put their questions to Al Iannuzzi in a smaller, more informal setting in a ‘Meet the speaker’ session which follows.

Al Iannuzzi, Vice President of Sustainability at Esteé Lauder

IMEX welcomes the return of wilderness explorer Daniel Fox (a former PlanetIMEX speaker) who, together with Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, will share Lessons in building back better. This small, roundtable promises to deliver open, honest conversation and bold, nature-focused ideas. Celebrated for his intimate photographs of nature, Daniel then delivers a highly visual, poetic session showing Nature’s Lessons on Perspective Taking.

Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line

In Sustainability Failed: Circularity Will Build the Events Industry We Need, Paul Salinger, former Vice President of Marketing for Oracle and Past President of the GMIC, along with Chance Thompson, sustainability consultant and Co-Founder of VIRIDESCENT, powerfully state the urgent need to move away from a ‘take-make-waste’ model towards circular, regenerative events. Together they will deliver a rallying cry for event professionals to rethink their approach and share practical advice on how to incorporate a circular event economy into the supply chain.

Four experts combining decades of experience and fresh perspectives come together to share their hopes and predictions for the future of events. Guy Bigwood, Managing Director of the Global Destination Sustainability Movement; Janet Sperstad, Faculty Director at Madison College; Derrick M. Johnson, Chief Diversity Officer & Director of Event Strategy at Talley Management Group; and Anna Abdelnoor, Co-Founder & CEO of isla are all part of a panel session, Unpacking a “better” future for the events industry.

Creating a new future for our industry

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “The world and the global events industry came to a hard stop during the pandemic. As we paused, many habits, choices and ’norms’ were stripped away. Now we all have the chance to choose what we put back in. Under the theme ‘building back better’, our June 9 Buzz Day brings together sustainability experts from around the world to deliver community-led content with the aim of creating a new future for our industry.”

Let’s Talk Days

The hive of activity on BuzzHub continues with dedicated Let’s Talk Days on 16 June and a German-language day on 23 June. These sessions will cover crowd-sourced topics and offer a deeper dive into hot issues or challenges, all chosen by the industry. More details will be revealed soon.

The IMEX BuzzHub platform runs until September delivering human connections, business value and tailored content in the run up to IMEX America, 9 – 11 November. Registration is free.

