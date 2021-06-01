Munich Airport’s exclusive VIP Terminal reopens

VIP service package includes, among other things, complete baggage and customs clearance, passport control and a limousine service between the VIP Terminal and the aircraft.

Munich Airport’s VipWing celebrates 10th anniversary and reopening

Due to the pandemic, the VIP Terminal had to remain closed for the past few months

To date, more than 250,000 visitors from numerous countries have made use of the service offered

Exactly ten years ago – on June 1, 2011 – the VipWing at Munich Airport opened its doors for the first time to travelers who appreciate special service and exclusive attention.

As of today, the VipWing can welcome back its guests from all over the world in accordance with the current hygiene regulations.

With its light-flooded, spacious rooms, the exclusive VipWing has a total area of 1,700 square meters.

Paying guests can take advantage of the offer regardless of their airline or booking class.

Multilingual personal assistants provide all-round support and organize all flight-related processes such as immigration formalities, check-in, baggage handling, tax refunds and customs clearance, while guests relax in the VipWing.

The offering includes access to the open-air beer garden, the buffet, the bar service, spacious shower facilities, an elegant cigar lounge and an interfaith prayer room.

Private suites with spectacular views of the apron, bedroom suites and fully equipped conference suites can be added.

With its Bavarian charm and a unique design, the VipWing has convinced thousands of guests from all over the world through the years.

