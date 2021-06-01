Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Tourism sector invites Europeans to open up to travel again

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Tourism sector invites Europeans to open up to travel again
Tourism sector invites Europeans to open up to travel again
Written by Harry Johnson

‘Open up to Europe’ is a major promotional campaign that will play a significant role in the reopening of European tourism and revival of travel confidence this summer.

  • European tourism bodies providing the essential leadership to reassure consumers that safe and seamless travel is possible in summer 2021
  • Multi-channel digital campaign will drive engagement across Europe to stimulate pent-up demand for travel
  • Campaign to be launched as ETC’s research shows that sentiment for travelling in Europe is warming up

Earlier today, the European Travel Commission (ETC) presented ‘Open up to Europe’, a major promotional campaign that will play a significant role in the reopening of European tourism and revival of travel confidence this summer. Ahead of the planned easing of restrictions across Europe over the coming weeks, the tourism sector is working together to encourage Europeans to travel abroad responsibly and to provide them with the clear and comprehensive information to plan their next trip.

The ‘Open up to Europe’ campaign was introduced today at ETC’s General Meeting in Algarve, hosted by Turismo de Portugal. Leading by example, the heads of European national tourism boards met in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic to show Europe’s readiness to restart travel and tourism.

The campaign, led by ETC and co-funded by the European Union with the support of more than 30 destinations and travel brands, will be rolled out across Europe as restrictions are eased and countries open up for travel. The UK and Germany are the first markets where the campaign will launch as of mid-June. ‘Open up to Europe’ will continue running throughout the whole summer and is expected to reach 26 million potential travelers across Europe.

This multi-channel digital campaign is designed to drive online engagement and reassure potential tourists that destinations and tourism businesses in Europe have implemented all the necessary health and sanitary protocols and are open for visitors. As part of the campaign, ETC and partners have developed the microsite OpenUpToEurope.eu which will be a one-stop-shop for those considering their travel plans for summer 2021. It will include all the latest updates and information about travel experiences that consumers can enjoy in Europe this summer, with a focus on nature, culture and gastronomic experiences. The microsite will also offer practical tips and advice about how to travel in Europe, including important information about the EU Digital COVID Certificate and the European Tourism Covid-19 Safety Seal.

Speaking at the campaign press conference earlier today, President of ETC and Turismo de Portugal, Luís Araújo stated: “This is a truly momentous day for European tourism, providing optimism for what we hope will be an exciting summer ahead for European destinations. ETC and the leading voices in European tourism are today declaring that Europe is opening up. European destinations, travel and tourism businesses are ready to provide that smooth, harmonious experience to travelers that has been missing for so long. This campaign will include all the information that tourists want and need as they are planning summer trips, as we work together to encourage more responsible and sustainable tourism.”

The launch of this campaign is well-timed, coming after the latest research from ETC shows that many Europeans are hopeful of a summer getaway, with a majority (56%) planning a holiday by the end of August 2021. Of those, 49% are willing to travel to another European country, providing hope for many European destinations.

Among the early-bird travelers, 9 out of 10 already have specific dates planned for their vacations, with most of those polled planning to travel in July and August (46%).

You may also like