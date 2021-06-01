Flying with Pride: United Airlines, Chase and Visa support LGBTQ+ equality

Eligible United MileagePlus Visa Cardmembers earn five total miles for every dollar donated to charities supporting the LGBTQ+ community – up to $1,000 per eligible card.

In celebration and support of Pride Month, United Airlines, Chase and Visa are collaborating to reward United Visa Cardmembers who donate to non-profit LGBTQ+ organizations. Between June 1 and June 30, 2021, eligible United MileagePlus Visa Cardmembers will receive five total miles for every dollar up to $1,000 in donations per eligible card made to the following organizations:

“This Pride Month, United is celebrating our year-round mission of advocating and supporting our LGBTQ+ employees and customers by spotlighting organizations that share our commitment for uplifting the LGBTQ+ community,” said Suzi Cabo, United’s managing director, global community engagement. “We’re proud to partner with Chase and Visa to offer our valued United Visa Cardmembers a special opportunity to give back and earn rewards from us for their contributions.”

Customers will receive five total miles per dollar donated from the following cards: United GatewaySM Visa Card, UnitedSM Explorer Visa Card, United QuestSM Visa Card, United ClubSM Infinite Visa Card, United ClubSM Visa Card, UnitedSM Business Visa Card and United ClubSM Business Visa.

United has an ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ equality which includes a proud history of firsts. United was the first U.S. airline to fully recognize domestic partnerships in 1999 and the first U.S. airline to offer non-binary gender options throughout all its booking channels. United also was the first public company to be inducted into Pride Live’s Stonewall Ambassador program in recognition of the airline’s commitment to LGBTQ+ equality in 2019. Through EQUAL, the airline’s LGBTQ+ Business Resource Group, more than 2,600 members work together to advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, working with members and leaders companywide to develop ways to deliver resources, education and advocacy.

“To celebrate Pride Month, we wanted to reward cardmembers who donate to organizations that serve and advocate for our LBGT+ employees, cardmembers and their families: The Trevor Project, The Human Rights Campaign, and StartOut,” said Brad Baumoel, global head of LGBT+ Affairs for JPMorgan Chase. “We are thrilled to join Visa and United to offer miles for donations that support the LBGT+ community.”

“Visa believes economies that include everyone, everywhere uplift everyone, everywhere,” said Kirk Stuart, senior vice president and head of North America merchant sales and acquiring at Visa. “We are committed to using the power of our network to support the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse populations in their recovery from the global pandemic and beyond. Driving engagement through strategic partnerships is an important part of our strategy to help local communities recover and thrive.”