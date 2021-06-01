Auto Draft

Qatar Airways resumes Phuket flights as Thai resort reopens to international tourism

9 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
As Thailand reopens to holidaymakers from around the world, fully vaccinated travelers will soon be able to visit once again.

  • Airline will operate four weekly flights starting July 1
  • Route will be operated by the airline’s modern and sustainable Boeing 787 Dreamliner
  • Qatar Airways will offer offering 22 seats in Business Class and 232 in Economy Class on Phuket flights

Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the rebound of international leisure travel with the resumption of four weekly flights to the famed holiday destination of Phuket, Thailand, starting 1 July. In addition to its 12 weekly Bangkok flights, the airline will operate a total of 16 weekly flights to Thailand, providing seamless connectivity for its passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East and United States.

As Thailand reopens to holidaymakers from around the world, fully vaccinated travelers will soon be able to visit once again whilst also enjoying the hospitality and service available on Qatar Airways and at its hub, Hamad International Airport, the first and only 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rated Airport in the Middle East.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker said: “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We are proud to have lead the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.

“We know many of our customers are eager to get back flying and return to some of their favorite holiday destinations, such as Phuket. Famed for its many exotic beaches, family friendly atmosphere, turquoise waters and delicious local cuisine, Phuket is an ideal destination for a summer getaway. We look forward to working with our partners in Thailand to support the recovery of their tourism sector.”

Launched in 2010, Phuket became Qatar Airways’ 93rd destination at the time. The resort destination is a magnet for holidaymakers, particularly from Europe, the Middle East and United States. The route will be served by the airline’s modern and sustainable Boeing 787 Dreamliner with seating for 22 passengers in Business Class and 232 in Economy Class.

Phuket schedule starting 1 July:

Doha (DOH) to Phuket (HKT) QR 840 departs 02:55 arrives 13:30 (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Phuket (HKT) to Doha (DOH) QR 841 departs 02:30 arrives 05:30 (Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday)

