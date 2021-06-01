Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Ryanair falls in love with Belfast again

27 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Ryanair falls in love with Belfast again
ryanair welcomed back to belfast city airport with water cannon salute
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Ryanair as an Ireland based airline had avoided services to UK Northern Ireland and the city of Belfast.
This has now changed, and Belfast loves it, welcoming Ryanair with water cannons.

  1. Ryanair is back at Belfast City Airport and has today commenced its summer schedule which will connect passengers to Europe following the easing of travel restrictions in Northern Ireland.
  2. Flights taking off this week to five destinations will allow passengers to enjoy the sun and fun in both Portugal and Spain, with flights to Italy to follow at the beginning of July.
  3. Ryanair will operate up to 14 flights per week to Faro in Portugal, while passengers will be able to travel to Alicante, Malaga, and the popular Balearic island of Mallorca up to 14 times per week, as well as Barcelona up to ten times per week throughout the summer season.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said:

“With travel restrictions easing, we are seeing an increase in demand from passengers keen to return to flying and travelling internationally.

“Welcoming Ryanair’s first flights today is significant as it marks the start of a busy summer schedule from Belfast City Airport.”

The inaugural flights mark the return of Ryanair to Belfast City Airport following an eleven year absence. The airline will commence further flights to Valencia, Ibiza, and Milan taking off on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd July respectively.

Katy continued:

“Ryanair’s low fares and hassle-free service appeal to a wide range of passengers and it’s great to have the airline back flying from Belfast City Airport once again.”

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said:

“We’re delighted to be returning to Belfast City Airport this summer, offering the lowest fares to our customers holidaying in popular European hotspots.

“The successful rollout of the UK vaccination programme coupled with the easing of travel restrictions has given a much-needed boost to consumer confidence and we look forward to welcoming our customers on flights to Spain, Portugal & Italy this summer.”

Find flights and fare information for Ryanair’s eight new sunshine routes from Belfast City Airport at ryanair.co.uk

For the latest travel advice, visit nidirect.gov.uk and Belfast City Airport’s dedicated webpage.

Passengers should also consult the latest entry requirements for the country they are travelling to for their dates of travel.

You may also like