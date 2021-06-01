Ryanair falls in love with Belfast again

Ryanair as an Ireland based airline had avoided services to UK Northern Ireland and the city of Belfast. This has now changed, and Belfast loves it, welcoming Ryanair with water cannons.

Ryanair is back at Belfast City Airport and has today commenced its summer schedule which will connect passengers to Europe following the easing of travel restrictions in Northern Ireland. Flights taking off this week to five destinations will allow passengers to enjoy the sun and fun in both Portugal and Spain, with flights to Italy to follow at the beginning of July. Ryanair will operate up to 14 flights per week to Faro in Portugal, while passengers will be able to travel to Alicante, Malaga, and the popular Balearic island of Mallorca up to 14 times per week, as well as Barcelona up to ten times per week throughout the summer season.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said:

“With travel restrictions easing, we are seeing an increase in demand from passengers keen to return to flying and travelling internationally.

“Welcoming Ryanair’s first flights today is significant as it marks the start of a busy summer schedule from Belfast City Airport.”

The inaugural flights mark the return of Ryanair to Belfast City Airport following an eleven year absence. The airline will commence further flights to Valencia, Ibiza, and Milan taking off on the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd July respectively.

Katy continued:

“Ryanair’s low fares and hassle-free service appeal to a wide range of passengers and it’s great to have the airline back flying from Belfast City Airport once again.”

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said:

“We’re delighted to be returning to Belfast City Airport this summer, offering the lowest fares to our customers holidaying in popular European hotspots.

“The successful rollout of the UK vaccination programme coupled with the easing of travel restrictions has given a much-needed boost to consumer confidence and we look forward to welcoming our customers on flights to Spain, Portugal & Italy this summer.”

Find flights and fare information for Ryanair’s eight new sunshine routes from Belfast City Airport at ryanair.co.uk

For the latest travel advice, visit nidirect.gov.uk and Belfast City Airport’s dedicated webpage.

Passengers should also consult the latest entry requirements for the country they are travelling to for their dates of travel.