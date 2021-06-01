- Tourism beautification is a prerequisite for economic development.
- Beautification helps a tourism entity grow by attracting more visitors and providing positive word of mouth publicity.
- It creates an inviting environment that tends to lift the spirits of service personnel and creates community pride often resulting in the lowering of crime rates.
Tourism beautification: Not just about flowers and landscaping
With the rebirth of travel using site beautification to enhance your marketing and your security protocols is more important than ever.