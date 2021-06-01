Auto Draft

Slovakia updates its post-entry quarantine requirements for travelers

4 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Slovakia assigns colors to countries based on their levels of COVID-19 infection risk.

  • Green color assigned to EU countries and countries with high vaccination rate and favorable epidemiological situations
  • Red color assigned to the countries with unfavorable epidemiological situations
  • Black color assigned to the countries to which the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry doesn’t recommend that people should travel

Slovakian officials announced that as of 6am today, quarantine requirements for travelers entering Slovakia have changed in line with a ‘travel traffic lights’ scheme, as stipulated in a Public Health Authority (UVZ) regulation.

Countries have been assigned colors based on their levels of infection risk – green, including European Union countries and countries with high vaccination rate and favorable epidemiological situations; red – i.e. countries with unfavorable epidemiological situations; and black – countries to which the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry doesn’t recommend that people should travel.

Upon arriving from a green country, travelers must undergo 14 days of quarantine, which can be eliminated by a negative PCR test taken on arrival. Travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, who have overcome the disease within the past 180 days and children up to 18 years are exempted from mandatory self-isolation.

Travelers coming from a red country will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine that can be ended by a negative PCR test, but not earlier than on the eighth day.

Travelers entering from a black country will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days regardless of the result of the test.

In addition to EU countries, the list of green countries includes Australia, China, Greenland, Iceland, Israel, Macao, Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Red countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Cuba, Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mongolia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the USA and Uzbekistan.

All other countries found neither on the green, nor the red list, have been defined as black. These countries have been affected by dangerous coronavirus variants or are linked with unavailable, non-credible or poor-quality data.

