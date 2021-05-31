Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

Flights from Turkestan to Bishkek, a Kazakhstan – Kyrgyzstan connection

15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Flights from Turkestan to Bishkek, a Kazakhstan – Kyrgyzstan connection
Flights from Turkestan to Bishkek, a Kazakhstan – Kyrgyzstan connection
Written by Harry Johnson

The objective of the new route is to link the cultural capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan as a tourism development center on the Great Silk Road with foreign countries.

  • FlyArystan launches new international route to Kyrgyzstan
  • FlyArystan to fly from Kazakhstan to Bishkek twice a week
  • FlyArystan to use Airbus A-320 aircraft on new route

The the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan announced that Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan has inaugurated a new international route with launch of Turkestan to Bishkek flights.

FlyArystan will fly Turkestan, Kazakhstan-Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan flight twice a week using the Airbus A-320 aircraft.

The first flight’s average seat occupancy has been estimated at over 60% on May 31.

The objective of the new route is to link the cultural capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan as a tourism development center on the Great Silk Road with foreign countries, Kazakh aviation officials said.

The flights will be performed in strict accordance with sanitary epidemiological rules and according to the schedule on the airline’s website.

FlyArystan is a low-cost airline based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It is the wholly owned low cost subsidiary of Air Astana, the country’s leading airline. FlyArystan’s foundation was approved by Air Astana’s joint shareholders, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and BAE Systems PLC, and was endorsed by Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, on 2 November 2018. The company slogan is Eurasia’s Low Fares Airline.

You may also like