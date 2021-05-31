Flights from Turkestan to Bishkek, a Kazakhstan – Kyrgyzstan connection

The objective of the new route is to link the cultural capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan as a tourism development center on the Great Silk Road with foreign countries.

FlyArystan launches new international route to Kyrgyzstan

FlyArystan to fly from Kazakhstan to Bishkek twice a week

FlyArystan to use Airbus A-320 aircraft on new route

The the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan announced that Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan has inaugurated a new international route with launch of Turkestan to Bishkek flights.

FlyArystan will fly Turkestan, Kazakhstan-Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan flight twice a week using the Airbus A-320 aircraft.

The first flight’s average seat occupancy has been estimated at over 60% on May 31.

The objective of the new route is to link the cultural capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan as a tourism development center on the Great Silk Road with foreign countries, Kazakh aviation officials said.

The flights will be performed in strict accordance with sanitary epidemiological rules and according to the schedule on the airline’s website.

FlyArystan is a low-cost airline based in Almaty, Kazakhstan. It is the wholly owned low cost subsidiary of Air Astana, the country’s leading airline. FlyArystan’s foundation was approved by Air Astana’s joint shareholders, Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund and BAE Systems PLC, and was endorsed by Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev, on 2 November 2018. The company slogan is Eurasia’s Low Fares Airline.