Russia resumes Moscow to London flights on June 2

46 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Russia resumes scheduled UK passenger flights on June 2
Russia resumes UK air service with three flights a week flown on a reciprocal basis.

  • Russian Federation relaunches UK air connection
  • Regular flights between Moscow and London will resumed from June 2
  • Russia suspended regular air service with the United Kingdom in December 2020

Russia’s national anti-coronavirus crisis center announced today that the Russian Federation will resume regular scheduled air service with the United Kingdom starting on June 2, 2021.

“In view of the improved epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, the crisis center has taken a decision not to extend the suspension of air service. Regular flights between Moscow and London will resumed from June 2. Three flights a week will be made on a reciprocal basis,” Russian regulators said.

Russia suspended regular air service with the United Kingdom in December 2020 due to a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in that country.

Russia also has decided to resume a limited number of regular flights to other countries, including Austria, Hungary, Lebanon and Croatia.

Russian officials also announced that Turkey and Tanzania flight bans will be kept in place until June 21.

