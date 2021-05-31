Auto Draft

Cabo Verde Airlines resumes flights on June 18

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Cabo Verde Airlines, the cape verdean airline, will officially resume flights from June 18th. Reservations will be available online starting today in a new passenger service system that will make the company more agile.

  • The resumption will be gradual with two aircrafts
  • New reservation system is available since May 31
  • New passenger service system will make the company more agile

Cabo Verde Airlines will officially restart its operations on June 18 with a weekly flight on Fridays between Sal Island and Lisbon. The resumption will be gradual, connecting the archipelago through the hub in Sal.

From June 28 2021 until March 28 2022, Cabo Verde Airlines will make four weekly flights between Praia/Sal and Lisbon on Fridays and Mondays; a weekly flight to and from Sal/Praia/Boston on Tuesdays with return on Wednesdays and a weekly flight to and from Sal/São Vicente/Paris on Saturdays with return on Sundays.

Cabo Verde Airlines also informs that, depending on the rate of vaccination and the unblocking of international borders, it expects to launch new frequencies and additional destinations, if pandemic conditions will permit it.

The airline informs that it has a new passenger service system, named HITIT, a modern platform with an integrated sales, operations and accounting solution, a new technology that will increase the efficiency and reliability of customer service.

Erlendur Svavarsson, CEO of Cabo Verde Airlines says, “We are excited that we can finally resuscitate the airline from the ashes of the pandemic. The beaches of Sal, the unique restaurants and the warm and hospitable cape verdean people will welcome guests back to a destination truly different from all others. This is just the beginning, and we are looking forward to creating a better future”, he adds.

Note that Cabo Verde Airlines has been stopped since March 2020, took advantage of this forced stop of the pandemic to reorganize itself, train its teams and implement a new sales system that allows it to automatically notify passengers of all flights in progress, a huge investment in customer experience that is expected to be fruitful to make the company more agile and reliable.

The company will also have a rebate program for unpaid flights vouchers, which allows travel to be scheduled up to three years after the issue, a program that aims to compensate all passengers for canceled flights, as a result of the sudden pandemic that has plagued all airlines.

