Chaos in Netherlands as train traffic halted across the country

56 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Dutch national train operator suspended all intercity and local runs across the Netherlands, advising customers to change their travel plans if possible.

Netherlands’ train operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) halted train services on Monday after a technical glitch disrupted the work of the radio communication system required for the safe work of the nationwide railway system.

Train services suspension could last for the rest of the day, according to a spokesman for ProRail, a separate government company that develops and maintains the railway infrastructure in the country.

The problem happened with GSM-R, a specialized radio communication network that, among other things, links train drivers with traffic control and monitors train speed. The Netherlands adopted the format, which is also in use in many other nations, in 2006.

Hours after the disruption started, ProRail said it was able to safely restart some of the stranded trains.

