Lufthansa reopens its First Class Lounge at Frankfurt Airport

19 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

In the upcoming weeks, additional Lufthansa lounges will gradually be re-opening for customers.

  • Lufthansa’s First Class Lounge in Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport reopens on June 1
  • At present, food and beverage consumption is only permitted outside of the lounge
  • Popular “á la carte” service will also be resumed as soon as official regulations allow

As summer approaches, the desire to travel continues to grow: Declining infection rates and the easing of travel restrictions are making more people want to fly again. In response to the rising booking figures, Lufthansa is using this as an opportunity to reopen the Lufthansa First Class Lounge in Terminal 1 of Frankfurt Airport starting on 1 June.

Relaxing while waiting for departure

The lounge offers an exclusive and comfortable place to relax, while travelers are waiting for their departure. The range of products offered in the lounges have been adjusted to meet current regulations. At present, food and beverage consumption is only permitted outside of the lounge. A take-away offer is available in the First Class Lounge, with a good selection of food and beverages. The popular “á la carte” service will also be resumed as soon as official regulations allow us to do so.

First Class guests can now also enjoy the usual personal service. The First Class Lounge is open daily from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Lufthansa lounges open their doors to guests

Lufthansa guests can already access some of the lounges in Germany as well as abroad, such as New York. In the upcoming weeks, additional Lufthansa lounges will gradually be re-opening for customers. Soon, the First Class Terminal and the associated limousine service will also be made available again. A variety of measures, such as maintaining distance and wearing a mouth and nose covering, ensure that the lounge stay meets high safety and hygiene standards.  

