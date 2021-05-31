Auto Draft

Flights from Almaty to Samarkand, A Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan connection

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Samarkand is a city in Uzbekistan known for its mosques and mausoleums. It’s on the Silk Road, the ancient trade route linking China to the Mediterranean. Prominent landmarks include the Registan, a plaza bordered by 3 ornate, majolica-covered madrassas dating to the 15th and 17th centuries, and Gur-e-Amir, the towering tomb of Timur (Tamerlane), founder of the Timurid Empire.

  1. Air Astana will launch a direct service from Almaty to the ancient city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan on 9th June 2021, with flights operated using Airbus A321 aircraft on Wednesdays and Sundays.
  2. On Wednesdays, the flight will depart from Almaty at 15.40 and arrive in Samarkand at 16.15, with the return flight departing at 17.45 and arriving in Almaty at 20.20. On Sundays, the flight will depart from Almaty at 11.20 and arrive in Samarkand at 11.55, with the return flight departing at 13.25 and arriving in Almaty at 16.00. All times local.
  3. Samarkand will become Air Astana’s second destination in Uzbekistan, with direct flights to Tashkent, the country’s capital, having been operated since 2010.

Return airfares including fees, start from US$163 in economy class and from US$518 in business class. Tickets are available on the Air Astana website and at sales offices, as well as accredited travel agencies. Passengers are advised to familiarize themselves in advance with entry and transit requirements for travel between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at www.airastana.com

