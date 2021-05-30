The new formula for reopening International Tourism is Copetition not Competition

Auto Draft

Read us | Listen to us | Watch us | Join Live Events | Turn Off Ads | Live |

Click on your language to translate this article:

Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu

The new formula for reopening International Tourism is Copetition not Competition

14 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Opening International Tourism has a simple solution: Copetition not Competition
bartlettsaudi
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Hon. Edmund Bartlett is the minister of tourism for Jamaica, but has a global view. He just introduced a new trend to travel and tourism destinations.

  1. The UNWTO recently invited tourism ministers to its new center in Saudi Arabia
  2. The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica presented an out-of-the-box approach, setting a possible trend for the world.
  3. Every country is on its own. Vaccine diplomacy and vaccine politics, and nationalism is taking the front seat, but one minister offers a way out.

Every country is on its own, said Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of the UNWTO in a World Tourism Network Meeting yesterday pointed out, that there is a sad reality of every country fighting for its own. WTN Hero and Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica understands this and pointed out a simple solution last week in Saudi Arabia at a uNWTO meetings.

The Hon. Minister Edmund Bartlett explained to a reporter attending the UNWTO event, that flying and traveling is possible again.

Bartlett said: After 17 hours of flying here from Jamaica I am qualified to make a statement to everybody that flying is OK, that you can travel again, it’s safe to travel.

Read the rest of the interview in an unedited version, or watch it here

Hon. Edmund Bartlett in Saudi Arabia
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like