The new formula for reopening International Tourism is Copetition not Competition

- The UNWTO recently invited tourism ministers to its new center in Saudi Arabia
- The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica presented an out-of-the-box approach, setting a possible trend for the world.
- Every country is on its own. Vaccine diplomacy and vaccine politics, and nationalism is taking the front seat, but one minister offers a way out.
Every country is on its own, said Dr. Taleb Rifai, former Secretary-General of the UNWTO in a World Tourism Network Meeting yesterday pointed out, that there is a sad reality of every country fighting for its own. WTN Hero and Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett from Jamaica understands this and pointed out a simple solution last week in Saudi Arabia at a uNWTO meetings.
The Hon. Minister Edmund Bartlett explained to a reporter attending the UNWTO event, that flying and traveling is possible again.
Bartlett said: After 17 hours of flying here from Jamaica I am qualified to make a statement to everybody that flying is OK, that you can travel again, it’s safe to travel.
