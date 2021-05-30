The new formula for reopening International Tourism is Copetition not Competition

Hon. Edmund Bartlett is the minister of tourism for Jamaica, but has a global view. He just introduced a new trend to travel and tourism destinations.

The UNWTO recently invited tourism ministers to its new center in Saudi Arabia The Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica presented an out-of-the-box approach, setting a possible trend for the world. Every country is on its own. Vaccine diplomacy and vaccine politics, and nationalism is taking the front seat, but one minister offers a way out.

Bartlett said: After 17 hours of flying here from Jamaica I am qualified to make a statement to everybody that flying is OK, that you can travel again, it’s safe to travel.

