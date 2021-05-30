Auto Draft

Seychelles former Tourism Minister St.Ange discusses tourism with Indonesia officials

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
St.Ange and Indonesia tourism officials
Alain St.Ange, the Seychelles former Tourism, Civil Aviation, and Marine Minister who is in Indonesia on a working mission for the Forum of Small Medium Economics AFRICA ASEAN (FORSEAA), met with Indonesia tourism officials on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Raffles Jakarta to discuss preparedness for the tourism industry post COVID-19.

  1. St.Ange and Indonesian officials discussed strategic planning options for the coming months.
  2. There is no time to hesitate as around the globe tourism entities are making a run for the would-be traveler itching to get out into a safer COVID world.
  3. Officials from Indonesia’s tourism industry will meet with the ATB President again in the near future.

St.Ange, who is the head of his Saint Ange Tourism Consultancy bureau is also the President of the African Tourism Board (ATB) and part of the World Travel Network (WTN). He discussed openly the ways and means to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 as well as strategic planning options for the coming months as every tourism destination makes a run for discerning holidaymakers.

Indonesia is considered as the sleeping giant of the ASEAN bloc, and the country is assessing its own way forward. It remains a popular tropical tourism destination offering cultural diversity, breathtaking natural beauty, and world-class accommodation at affordable prices. Officials from its tourism industry bodies are set to meet St.Ange again soon for further discussions and actions.

Present at the meeting with Alain St.Ange were Dr. Sapta Nirwandar, the Chairman of Indonesia Tourism Forum and Former Vice Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy; Adi Satria, Senior Vice President Operations and Government Relations at Accor; and Mr. Sandiaga Uno, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia.

Previously, St.Ange was approached by an Indonesian developer to consult the initiative for a number of Indonesian islands. These islands included the Bangka Belitung, Maratua eco-paradise in East Kalimantan, Alor and Rote islands in Nusa Tenggara Timur, and Banda island at Maluku.

Wonderful Indonesia is the Ministry of Tourism’s commitment to promote various destinations in the archipelago for domestic and international tourism. The initiative welcomes all brands, institutions, and tourism stakeholders to establish partnerships and help spread the word about the abundance of the country’s tourism offerings. There are many platforms, both online (social media, news outlet, and official website) and offline (brand and institution partnerships, travel promotions, etc.), that are being utilized for Wonderful Indonesia’s campaigns. The wonders of Indonesia have been divided into five categories: Nature, Culinary and Wellness, Arts and Heritage, Recreation and Leisure, and Adventure.

#rebuildingtravel

