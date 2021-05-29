Auto Draft

Amergris Caye executive in custody with blood on her hands and clothes after Police Chief found dead

12 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
American Jasmine Hartin Ashcroft works as the Director of Lifestyle and Experience at the Alaia Belize luxury resort on Amergris Caye which opened May 7, 2021. She was arrested with blood on her clothes and is refusing to cooperate in the fatal shooting of a senior Belize police officer. According to sources, American Jasmine Hartin is in a relationship with Andrew Ashcroft, Lord Ashcroft’s son.

  1. The woman, Jasmine Hartin, had been drinking with Officer Jemmott on the night of the shooting.
  2. His body was found floating in the water with a single gunshot wound to his head behind his right ear.
  3. Ms. Hartin is refusing to speak with police until her attorney arrives.

Lord Ashcroft has extensive business interests in Belize with his son Andrew recently responsible for overseeing the development of Amergris Caye, made up of lavish beach front condos which lies off the coast of Belize and is a popular holiday destination. 

Allegedly, Jasmine Hartin had been drinking together on the night with Belize Police Chief Henry Jemmott when the shooting occurred. The lifeless body of Henry Jemmott was found floating in the sea off the eastern coast of Central America in the early morning hours yesterday, Friday, May 29. Locals reported that they heard a single gunshot ring during the night. He was found with a fatal wound to his head, behind his right ear, with his gun nearby.

When officers arrived, Ms. Ashcroft was on the pier above the water with her arms and clothes stained with blood, Belize police commissioner Chester Williams said. She was arrested but is refusing to cooperate with police until her attorney arrives. Commissioner Williams stated in a press conference that her refusal to speak “raises some red flags” despite it being her right under the Belizean Constitution.

